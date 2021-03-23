Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 138.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,663,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $181.86. 99,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $183.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.