Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 447.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,936 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,820 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,340. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

