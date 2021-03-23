Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 399.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.80. 182,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,064,353. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.54. The firm has a market cap of $286.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

