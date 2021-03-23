Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 327.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.65. 6,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.61 and its 200 day moving average is $259.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

