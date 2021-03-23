Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 712.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,439 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. 29,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,367. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

