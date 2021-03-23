Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $5.79 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

