Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $5.88 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $138.60. 166,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,894. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average of $133.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

