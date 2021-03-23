Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $6.42 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 158.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,332. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

