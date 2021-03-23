Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 234,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $232.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,937. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.00 and a 200 day moving average of $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $235.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

