Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,025,721. The firm has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

