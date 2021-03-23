Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,149 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,072,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,378,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,768 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 745,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,414,199. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

