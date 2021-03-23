Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $8.75 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. The Clorox accounts for approximately 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

