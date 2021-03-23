Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded up $15.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $652.72. 29,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $616.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.67.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

