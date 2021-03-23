Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $6.01 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $4,078,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 643,852 shares of company stock valued at $51,288,004 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,981. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.74 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.