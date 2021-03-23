Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.11% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INSP traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.15. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,746. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.38 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.89.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

