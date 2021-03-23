Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,186. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $135.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

