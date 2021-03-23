Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,540. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $186.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

