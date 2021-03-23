Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 45,698 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 244.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.00. 26,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $104.89 and a one year high of $190.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

