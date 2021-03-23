Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 477,785 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 310.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,785 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. 1,682,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,589,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

