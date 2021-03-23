Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,068,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 150,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,320,000 after purchasing an additional 206,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 173,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

