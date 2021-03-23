Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 33,184 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after buying an additional 847,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $222.67. 42,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.04. The company has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

