Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 497.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 245,951 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,818. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

GM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,550,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

