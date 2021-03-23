Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 120.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Okta makes up about 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Insiders sold a total of 149,208 shares of company stock valued at $37,353,380 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,784. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.78. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.69 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

