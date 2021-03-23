Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 348.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,480 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

