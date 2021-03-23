Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 69.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $9,333,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 330,587 shares in the company, valued at $68,567,049.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,812 shares of company stock worth $37,601,348 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.93. 49,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,848. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.42.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.74.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.