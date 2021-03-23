Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 130,241 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,241 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $1,960,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,123,802 shares of company stock valued at $84,388,363.

PINS stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. 185,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,309,871. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.