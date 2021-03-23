Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $6.87 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,376 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.19. 42,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $87.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.