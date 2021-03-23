Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,000. American Electric Power accounts for about 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 83,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,922. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

