Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.84.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.47. 527,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,132,316. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

