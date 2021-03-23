Engle Capital Management L.P. Makes New $17.94 Million Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,000. PTC accounts for about 2.6% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of PTC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PTC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,540. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,602. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

