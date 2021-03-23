Engle Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000. Zscaler makes up about 0.6% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 158.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,812 shares of company stock worth $37,601,348. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

Shares of ZS traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.97. 89,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

