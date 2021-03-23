Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Enstar Group worth $52,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $253.59 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $121.63 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

