Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.45. 28,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,209,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $766.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 279.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

