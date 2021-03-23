Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

EVA stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -259.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 520.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

