EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.82. 228,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,190. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 76.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

