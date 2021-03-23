Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has decreased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 107.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.