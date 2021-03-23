Era Swap (ES) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Era Swap has a total market cap of $128,014.88 and $253,961.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Era Swap has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00049014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00616679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

