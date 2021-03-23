Essentia Price Tops $0.0074 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Essentia has a market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 164.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00049595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.79 or 0.00629534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,417,497,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

