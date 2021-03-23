ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 162,230 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,230 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Radware worth $23,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDWR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Radware by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Radware by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 80,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Radware by 21.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Radware by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Radware by 3,217.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 394,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 382,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. 19,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,310. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

