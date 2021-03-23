ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 53,151 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,151 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.67% of ManTech International worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,967. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

