ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 2.86% of Turning Point Brands worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after buying an additional 206,591 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,663. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $983.83 million, a PE ratio of 129.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

