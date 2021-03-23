ETF Managers Group LLC Has $24.74 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VeriSign worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,059. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.37. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,784 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

