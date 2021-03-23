ETF Managers Group LLC Has $64.71 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,065 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 1.4% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Square worth $64,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $224.51. 110,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,844,986. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $249,492,640. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.16.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.