ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 1.2% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $55,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.47. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.33 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of -784.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.