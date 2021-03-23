ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,991 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 1.16% of NetScout Systems worth $23,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after buying an additional 471,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,010,000 after buying an additional 463,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 154,272 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,660,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 93,682 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NTCT. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. 2,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

