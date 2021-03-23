ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 1,127,907 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127,907 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Silvercorp Metals worth $24,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 91,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

