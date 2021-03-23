ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,053 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 75,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,354. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

