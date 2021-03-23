ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 54,860 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,860 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.10% of CrowdStrike worth $46,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.76 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 698,056 shares of company stock valued at $147,652,881. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

