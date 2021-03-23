Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.33 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.47 or 0.00022827 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $1.33 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.83 or 0.03081425 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

