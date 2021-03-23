ETHPlus Market Cap Tops $23,023.54 (ETHP)

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded up 144.9% against the U.S. dollar. ETHPlus has a market capitalization of $23,023.54 and approximately $19,359.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPlus token can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00468341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00150555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.66 or 0.00808804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 tokens. The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPlus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

